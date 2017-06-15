NCAA says it has 'never encountered' a case like U of L sex scandal

The impact he had on the city and state of Kentucky.

The impact he had on the city and state of Kentucky.

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

It's the only abortion clinic left in the state, and protests there are getting more aggressive.

It's the only abortion clinic left in the state, and protests there are getting more aggressive.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.

A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA says it has never encountered a case like the sex scandal uncovered at the University of Louisville.

The governing body announced sanctions for the Louisville men's basketball team on Thursday. Among the harsh penalties being imposed are the suspension of basketball coach Rick Pitino for five Atlantic Coast Conference games. And the school is being told to vacate wins in which ineligible players participated.

The report underscored the NCAA's original view that Pitino should have known about McGee's activities with former escort Katina Powell. She alleged in a 2015 book that McGee had hired her and other escorts to strip and have sex with Louisville recruits and players.

During a media teleconference, committee members say the investigation shows none of the prospects knew the "activities" with the women would occur and some were uncomfortable with them.

The committee also said Pitino did not meet head coach rules by failing to monitor what was going in the basketball dorm on campus. And it says he delegated monitoring of McGee and the players to his assistant coaches, but the coaches told investigators they were not aware of that responsibility.

The NCAA says it will wait to identify which games will be vacated until the University of Louisville can respond. The committee says it is "standard process" to let the school respond as to which ineligible players were used in games to be vacated.

The committee maintains that prospects and student athletes deserve a proper environment. And they said the "acts" were more important than money exchanged between McGee and Powell.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.