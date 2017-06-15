Natural gas leak forces evacuation of buildings in Crestwood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Natural gas leak forces evacuation of buildings in Crestwood

Posted:

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County officials say a gas leak forced the evacuation of a key intersection of Crestwood. 

The gas leak happened about 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Kentucky 22 and Kentucky 146 near Railroad Avenue.  Emergency management director Kevin Nuss says a construction crew's backhoe severed a natural gas line. 

Several buildings in the immediate area were evacuated. 

Nuss says repairs could take until 3 p.m. before the road is safe to reopen. 

