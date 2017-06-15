Blimp goes down at U.S. Open in Wisconsin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Blimp goes down at U.S. Open in Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Golf.com Courtesy: Golf.com

ERIN, Wis. (AP) -- The U.S. Golf Association says an advertising blimp that crashed at the U.S. Open went down in an open field about half a mile from the Erin Hills golf course.

The USGA statement says the pilot is being treated for unknown injuries and that no other people were involved.

An official with AirSign, the company operating the blimp, says the pilot is "okay" but was being taken to a hospital.  He released no further information on the crash that happened during the tournament's opening round. 

The Open, one of golf's four majors, opened play Thursday at the course in Erin, Wisconsin.

