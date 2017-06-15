Louisville Zoo's two new maned wolf pups receive names - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo's two new maned wolf pups receive names

Posted: Updated:
Photo by: Louisville Zoo Photo by: Louisville Zoo
Photo by: Louisville Zoo Photo by: Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two of the Louisville Zoo's newest residents now have names after the Zoo held an online voting contest.

The two new maned wolf pups will be called Cora and Catina, according to a news release from the Zoo.

"Cora is short for Coração, meaning 'heart' in Portuguese and was submitted by zoo keepers because the pups were born on Valentine's Day," the news release states. "Catina is a Portuguese name for girls meaning 'pure,' though zoo keepers will likely call the wolf 'Cat' for short."

The other sets of names considered were, "Marcelle and Angela," "Ginger and Ruby Rudy," "Winona and Tahshah," and "Ramona and Beatrice."

The two pups are the first maned wolf pups for the Louisville Zoo in 10 years.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.