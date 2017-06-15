LMPD releases new description as suspect accused of robbing seniors strikes again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's happened again. Twice.

Louisville Metro Police say two suspects -- suspects police warned the public about earlier this week -- have again robbed senior citizens in Jefferson County. Police say it happened twice on Thursday, once in the 7th Division at 3:20 a.m. and once in the 3rd Division at 9:40 a.m.

Although they got away, police say officers now have better descriptions of the suspects.

Debbie Schick knows all about the crimes. Her mother is close to 90, and Schick is the type of daughter who helps in anyway she can.

She drove over to her mom's place, off Smyrna Parkway on Monday morning, ready to tidy up. Schick got there before 9 a.m. and decided to let her mom sleep in a bit.

Schick waited out back, but the serenity of the patio turned into a crime scene. A man showed up and started calling the shots.

"He looks and me and said, 'I'm here to rob you,'" Schick said. "I went, 'Take it all.'"

The suspect had a gun, covered in clothing, to back up his demands.

"He said, 'Don't you dare get up.' He said, 'I'll blow you away.' I said, 'I'm not moving,'" Schick said.

He started digging in Schick's purse, taking all the cash and credit cards he could find, while spewing profanity laced threats.

Schick is still stunned it happened.

"He's done this before," she said. "He was too calm."

LMPD think she's right. Police think the same suspect went after at least one other senior citizen near Smyrna and Applegate Lane. Investigators say he went from crime scene to crime scene in a black car,

Police aren't sure if the suspect is done yet. It has the people who live and work in Highview on edge. It also has Schick changing the way she does things, day to day.

"I'm carrying now. I'm not going to be a victim. If he sees this on the news and he wants to come over here, I'm going to take my best damn shot at him," Schick said.

LMPD says the suspect is a light-skinned black male in his 20s or early 30s, with a medium build, 5'-7" to 5'-9" tall, who is well groomed with "really nice teeth" and a clean cut beard. On Thursday, he was seen wearing a grey jacket and khaki pants, driving a small, newer model black four-door Honda, Kia or Ford.

Police say a female suspect was with him. She is described as a "dirty looking" white female, in her late teens or early 20s, with dark, pulled back hair. She is said to have a medium build, with a tattoo on her left thigh.

If you see them, call police at 574-LMPD.

