Volunteers planning to clean 3,000 miles of Ohio River shoreline this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your help is needed this weekend to clean up the Ohio River. 

On Saturday, volunteers will comb 3,000 miles of shoreline across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois. Every year, 40 tons of trash is collected from the Ohio, and that's just in Jefferson County. 

There are seven cleanup sites in Louisville where you can volunteer from 9 a.m to noon. They're listed below:

  • Hays Kennedy Park -- 7003 Beachland Beach Road
  • Juniper Beach Area -- 5230 Upper River Road (Harrods Creek Fire Station)
  • Carrie Gaulbert Cox Park -- 3730 River Road
  • Eva Bandman Park -- 1701 River Road
  • Karen Lynch Park -- 1731 Brownsboro Road (Beargrass Flood Pumping Station)
  • Shawnee Park -- West Market Street between Northwestern Parkway and Fountaine Landing Court
  • Riverview Park -- 8202 Greenwood Road (Greenwood Road and Cane Run Road)

