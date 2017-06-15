Louisville Zoo to reopen Friday after evacuation for reported ga - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo to reopen Friday after evacuation for reported gas leak

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will open as scheduled on Friday, after closing early on Thursday because of a reported gas leak. 

A release from the zoo say about 1,300 guests were evacuated about 3 p.m. when a strong smell of natural gas was reported.  Parents of camp students were notified and asked to pick up their children. 

Louisville Gas & Electric did not find a gas leak, but the zoo animals had already been secured for the night during the evacuation.  Utility crews will check surrounding areas to make sure there are no gas leaks. 

The zoo will remain closed the rest of Thursday evening and reopen as scheduled  on Friday. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

