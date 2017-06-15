Papa John's Pizza hosts more than 100 pro sports teams in Louisv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Papa John's Pizza hosts more than 100 pro sports teams in Louisville for annual 'Sports Summit'

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Whether it's the Cleveland Indians, the Los Angeles Galaxy or Don Schumacher Racing, most athletes agree you can't win a championship alone. Most business owners also agree it's hard to make money alone.

That's why Papa John's Pizza hosted more than 100 professional sports teams Thursday from MLB, NFL, NBA, MLS and NHRA organizations.

“It goes hand-in-hand,” said John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s Pizza. “If you're watching the game, you're probably going to want a cold beverage and a pizza.”

In a room at Churchill Downs on Thursday, members of the organizations brainstormed promotions ideas together.

“Some teams do a better job at certain things than others,” Schnatter said.

A conference like this is where promotions like a “Tribe Five promotion” originated.

“So when the Indians score five or more runs, the next day there is 50 percent off all pizzas in northeast Ohio.” said Raphael Collins with the Cleveland Indians.

Papa John's is launching a new campaign.

“I don't think anyone has done a national TV spot with a dragster,” Schnatter said.

Top Fuel title winning drag racer, Leah Prittchet could deliver your pizza. Schnatter recently agreed to sign Prittchet because of her humble beginning.

“She had burn marks on her arms, just like I did when I started out 33 years ago,” Schnatter said. “I was broke.”

The first time Schnatter met Prittchet, she had burns marks on her arms from working on her own car. Schnatter said they reminded him of the burn marks he got from taking pizzas out of the oven at the beginning of his career.

“The studs came off, and they burnt me,” Prittchett said. “I was at rock bottom.”

"All of the sudden, she had a ride, and now she's the champ,” Schnatter said.

Whether it's one of the best racing teams in the world or one of the largest pizza chains in the country, both agree they wouldn't be successful alone. 

Related Stories:

17 years after launching, online orders now surpass call-in orders at Papa John's

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.