Papa John's Pizza hosts more than 100 pro sports teams in Louisville for annual 'Sports Summit'

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers are facing felony charges after authorities say they gave a woman alcohol, then sexually assaulted her.

The committee says it believes student athletes deserve a proper environment.

The committee says it believes student athletes deserve a proper environment.

NCAA says it has 'never encountered' a case like U of L sex scandal

NCAA says it has 'never encountered' a case like U of L sex scandal

The impact he had on the city and state of Kentucky.

The impact he had on the city and state of Kentucky.

It's the only abortion clinic left in the state, and protests there are getting more aggressive.

It's the only abortion clinic left in the state, and protests there are getting more aggressive.

Local pastor tells Metro Council he will not obey a safety zone outside abortion clinic

Local pastor tells Metro Council he will not obey a safety zone outside abortion clinic

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

Shively Police arrest two for illegally living in child's playhouse

Shively Police arrest two for illegally living in child's playhouse

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

POLICE: Carroll County mother arrested after her 8-month-old overdoses on meth

POLICE: Carroll County mother arrested after her 8-month-old overdoses on meth

A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.

A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.

Then U of L-acting president Neville Pinto, Rick Pitino, Tom Jurich and university attorneys discuss the NCAA charges. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Then U of L-acting president Neville Pinto, Rick Pitino, Tom Jurich and university attorneys discuss the NCAA charges. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | NCAA infractions report on Louisville violations to be released at 11 a.m. today

CRAWFORD | NCAA infractions report on Louisville violations to be released at 11 a.m. today

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

The NCAA announced its sanctions against the Louisville basketball program Thursday.

The NCAA announced its sanctions against the Louisville basketball program Thursday.

Whether it's the Cleveland Indians, the Los Angeles Galaxy or Don Schumacher Racing, most athletes agree you can't win a championship alone. Most business owners also agree it's hard to make money alone.

That's why Papa John's Pizza hosted more than 100 professional sports teams Thursday from MLB, NFL, NBA, MLS and NHRA organizations.

“It goes hand-in-hand,” said John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s Pizza. “If you're watching the game, you're probably going to want a cold beverage and a pizza.”

In a room at Churchill Downs on Thursday, members of the organizations brainstormed promotions ideas together.

“Some teams do a better job at certain things than others,” Schnatter said.

A conference like this is where promotions like a “Tribe Five promotion” originated.

“So when the Indians score five or more runs, the next day there is 50 percent off all pizzas in northeast Ohio.” said Raphael Collins with the Cleveland Indians.

Papa John's is launching a new campaign.

“I don't think anyone has done a national TV spot with a dragster,” Schnatter said.

Top Fuel title winning drag racer, Leah Prittchet could deliver your pizza. Schnatter recently agreed to sign Prittchet because of her humble beginning.

“She had burn marks on her arms, just like I did when I started out 33 years ago,” Schnatter said. “I was broke.”

The first time Schnatter met Prittchet, she had burns marks on her arms from working on her own car. Schnatter said they reminded him of the burn marks he got from taking pizzas out of the oven at the beginning of his career.

“The studs came off, and they burnt me,” Prittchett said. “I was at rock bottom.”

"All of the sudden, she had a ride, and now she's the champ,” Schnatter said.

Whether it's one of the best racing teams in the world or one of the largest pizza chains in the country, both agree they wouldn't be successful alone.

Related Stories:

17 years after launching, online orders now surpass call-in orders at Papa John's

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.