Katina Powell's lawyer says she was 'shocked' at NCAA's ruling

Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.

NCAA says it has 'never encountered' a case like U of L sex scandal

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.

Wilder said Powell takes no pleasure in the sanctions, adding that shes a Louisville fan at heart.

"(It's) not the result she expected," Wilder said. "No one I think really expected to see the NCAA go forward and do things that looks like they're going to lose the NCAA banner. So no, that's not what she expected, That's not what she wanted."

'Wilder said Powell, the author of "Breaking Cardinal Rules," was shocked by the NCAA's ruling. Wilder added he also surprised at U of L's reaction to the ruling.

"There seemed to be a lack of contrition from the program, lack of contrition from the parties that were involved in the program and a lack of acceptance that when you're the head of the ship and the ship hits the rocks, you stay on the ship and you're responsible for what happens," he said.

Wilder says Powell was vindicated the moment U of L levied self-imposed penalties on the program.

