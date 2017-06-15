IMAGES | Crews prepare for first U2 stadium concert in Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Crews prepare for first U2 stadium concert in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –You could call it a blast from the past as U2 celebrates the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album. And while the songs haven't changed, the look and technology have come a long way.

On Thursday, crews worked on setting up the stage, audio equipment, lights and what will be a massive video screen that takes up the width of Cardinal Stadium. 

“Technology 30 years later is an 8,000-square-foot video screen playing at 7.6 K resolution, which is almost double that of the high resolution living room TV,” said U2 Tour Director Craig Evans.

On Friday, U2 will offer fans in Louisville a chance to relive history.

“A lot of people remember Joshua Tree as the first time they ever saw U2," Evans said. "It was certainly the first year that U2 came out as a world class artist."

Evans said the band's career has been spectacular ever since. The concert will also feature every song off the Joshua Tree Album. The world tour is the first time the album will be played in its entirety.

“Which of course is an iconic album in the history of music, and it has always been a fan favorite,” Evans said.

But the show will of course feature some of U2's other most popular hits.

With 64 semi-trucks packed with equipment, nine buses full of people and over 100 crew members, the first U2 stadium concert in Louisville is expected to be a show that will be unforgettable.

“This stadium is going to be jammed full," Evans said. "It's going to look great. It's going to sound great. We're just so excited about the show we're going to have here."

Tickets are still available to Friday’s show with opening act, One Republic.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

