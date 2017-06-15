U of L fans react to 'harsh' NCAA sanctions against basketball program

Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.

NCAA says it has 'never encountered' a case like U of L sex scandal

The impact he had on the city and state of Kentucky.

It's the only abortion clinic left in the state, and protests there are getting more aggressive.

Shively Police say they've arrested two people who were illegally living in a tree house on someone else's property without their permission.

A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.

Then U of L-acting president Neville Pinto, Rick Pitino, Tom Jurich and university attorneys discuss the NCAA charges. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | NCAA infractions report on Louisville violations to be released at 11 a.m. today

Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many University of Louisville fans voiced their displeasure Thursday with the NCAA’s sanctions issued against the men’s basketball program.

“It’s pretty serious, everything that went on, but I think it’s a little harsh,” Malachi Mabson said.

U of L students like Elizabeth Schaaf said the decision has been very difficult for everyone on campus.

“It’s hard to bear in mind that the students now and the players and the coaches, if they didn’t have anything to do with what happened, that they have to be punished,” Schaaf said

Fans who have been rooting for the team for decades are wondering what the future will bring for the program.

“Immediately, it could definitely do some damage,” Angelo Mitchell said, “Years to come, I think that with the talent base that we have we’ll overcome some of the schedule discrepancies or the lack of scholarships that we may have too. We’ll overcome that.”

Cards fans are also concerned the national championship from 2013 will be taken away if the university doesn't win its appeal.

“We want Rick (Pitino) to be able to say he won that 2013 national championship and all the other players as well,” Mitchell said.

Some are supportive of the university's decision to appeal, but others want U of L to accept the results.

“You can’t really fight with it at this point," Mabson said. "They’ve already done so much. They can do whatever they want at this point."

“Appealing is great,” Mitchell said. “Hopefully we don’t have any accountability issues, but I’m excited that they’re gonna fight for it, because they’re standing up for what they believe in.”

The sanctions are considered some of the toughest penalties for a Division I men's basketball program.

But these Cards fans are pledging to not walk away from their team.

“I think the Cards fans will always support the team no matter what happened, but as far as getting back on their own feet ... I think they’re already a strong team," said Adney Rakotoniaina, a U of L students. "They’ll persevere through whatever they need to."

