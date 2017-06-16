LMPD makes arrest for murder of Jeffersonville teen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD makes arrest for murder of Jeffersonville teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives arrest a suspect in a murder in the Parkland neighborhood in early June. 

26-year-old Charles Barnes is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. 

He's accused of killing 18-year-old Jericho Moore of Jeffersonville.  His body was found near an abandoned car in an alley near 28th and Dumesnil Streets on June 7th. 

Barnes is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning. 

