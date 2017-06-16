New Albany John Michael King Band gets attention in 'Music City'

Supervisors at Metrosafe say the call came in just after 8:30 Saturday morning to the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Upland Road

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A Louisville teen is paralyzed from the neck down and doctors aren't sure why. Shane Roof has a long journey in front of him, but support is pouring in.

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small town, local band grabs crowds' attention on country music's biggest stage. Before they headed for Nashville, WDRB caught up with the members during rehearsal.

Holding practice in one of their basements, the John Michael King Band aspires to make it big.

"Some Jamie Johnson, Hank Williams Jr., Eric Church," John Michael King, lead singer said.

The band isn't even two years old. "The biggest crowd we play for is anywhere from 250 to 300," King said.

The New Albany band plays their own music. "Oh Pain Won't Go Away. It's my all time favorite. It's one that John wrote. He's so good," Violet Lumley, fiance of the band's drummer said.

The dream is another step closer to reality. The members visited Nashville two weeks ago, wandering into one of Broadway's hottest spots.

"He said, 'where are you boys from again?' I said, 'Louisville, Kentucky.' He said, 'so you had a little bit of a drive to come down here today.' I said, 'yeah,'" King said. "He goes, 'we're going to put you up on stage, you can use their [another band] instrument's and he says, 'if you get up there and you're horrible, we're going to pull you right off stage.'"

They played for about 40 minutes.

"At the end of the day, it was as if we were playing for a crowd of people at home because at the end of the day, anywhere you go, people are just people," Danny Schellenberger, Lead Guitarist said.

They received a phone call from their manager later. "By any chance are you in Nashville? I said, 'yeah.' He said, 'I just heard you put on one hell of show at Tootsie's,'" King said.

That earned them back to back gigs at Alan Jackson's Good Time Bar.

"Small town guy, never really had a whole lot of money and to know that Nashville is a very, very hard place to make it, is a very, very hard place to go get booked, to go down there on your first day with no instruments and be able to walk up on stage and play at a place like Tootsie's, and a couple days later, have two different bars on Broadway call you back, it means the world. I can speak for the rest of the band, it's something we'll remember for the rest of our lives," King said.

It's a small town band that got together on a whim, taking their homegrown music to the spotlight.

"They're just absolutely wonderful people and they work so hard. And usually, I mean, the people that work super hard and try as hard as they can to get there, they usually do. So, I have no doubt in my mind that they're going to be able to," Lumley said.

The John Michael King Band will play Saturday, June 17 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AJ's Good Time Bar.

The band has a local show on July 22 at 9 p.m. at Hogs Tavern, located at 7440 Main Street NE in Lanesville, Indiana.

