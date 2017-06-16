POLICE: Pregnant New Albany woman found passed out in traffic wi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Pregnant New Albany woman found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

Updated:
Tara Boyd (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Tara Boyd (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in the Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car. 

According to the arrest report, when officers arrived at the scene at Bells Lane and south 35th Street a little after 6 p.m. Thursday, witnesses had already removed the child from the vehicle. 

Witnesses told police they found the woman, identified as 24-year-old Tara Boyd, with, "a needle in her arm, passed out at the wheel with her foot on the brake, in drive." 

Witnesses also told police that when Boyd woke up, she tried to drive away, nearly colliding with a truck as she attempted to pull into traffic.

Boyd was arrested and her car was searched. Police say they found a small bag and spoon with apparent heroin residue, as well as needles and suspected synthetic marijuana. 

After Boyd was taken to jail, a blood sample was drawn and it was determined that she was under the influence of opiods. Police also say Boyd is three months pregnant. 

She is now facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of a minor, wanton endangerment, DUI, possession of synthetic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.