POLICE: Pregnant New Albany woman found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in the Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

According to the arrest report, when officers arrived at the scene at Bells Lane and south 35th Street a little after 6 p.m. Thursday, witnesses had already removed the child from the vehicle.

Witnesses told police they found the woman, identified as 24-year-old Tara Boyd, with, "a needle in her arm, passed out at the wheel with her foot on the brake, in drive."

Witnesses also told police that when Boyd woke up, she tried to drive away, nearly colliding with a truck as she attempted to pull into traffic.

Boyd was arrested and her car was searched. Police say they found a small bag and spoon with apparent heroin residue, as well as needles and suspected synthetic marijuana.

After Boyd was taken to jail, a blood sample was drawn and it was determined that she was under the influence of opiods. Police also say Boyd is three months pregnant.

She is now facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of a minor, wanton endangerment, DUI, possession of synthetic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

