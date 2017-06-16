Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

According to the arrest report, when officers arrived at the scene at Bells Lane and south 35th Street a little after 6 p.m. Thursday, witnesses had already removed the child from the vehicle.

Witnesses told police they found the woman, identified as 24-year-old Tara Boyd, with, "a needle in her arm, passed out at the wheel with her foot on the brake, in drive."

Witnesses also told police that when Boyd woke up, she tried to drive away, nearly colliding with a truck as she attempted to pull into traffic.

Boyd was arrested and her car was searched. Police say they found a small bag and spoon with apparent heroin residue, as well as needles and suspected synthetic marijuana.

After Boyd was taken to jail, a blood sample was drawn and it was determined that she was under the influence of opiods. Police also say Boyd is three months pregnant.

Boyd is now facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of a minor, wanton endangerment, DUI, possession of synthetic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains jailed on a $5,000 bond, and has been ordered to have no contact with her child, who is now staying with other family members.

Leaders with Norton Hospital say addiction among pregnant women is a growing problem, which affects the entire family.

"The numbers are staggering," said Charlotte Ipsan, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital chief administrative officer. "We don't even know how to capture all the numbers."

She added, "It's not as much a numbers game, as how to get better outcomes. Because if it's you and it's your family member, then one is too many."

To combat the issue, the hospital started the Norton Pregnancy Addiction Program. Ipsan said two-thirds of the women in the program are in their first trimester.

"The effects -- we probably don't even know all of them," Ipsad said. "And all of our clinical colleagues can tell you the same. We do know that if we can intervene early with these moms, that the child will have a better outcome."

Ipsan said the sooner a mother can get help, the less medication a child will need once he or she is born.

"This drug addiction tears families apart," Ipsan said. "We've seen families who just had no idea until someone has a needle in their arm."

To connect with the Norton Pregnancy Addiction Program, call 502-559-4375.

