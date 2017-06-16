Louisville man accused of stealing 300 access wristbands from Churchill Downs on Oaks Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he stole 300 wristbands that provided access to Churchill Downs on Oaks Day.

According to an arrest warrant, it took place on May 5, Kentucky Oaks Day. Authorities say 33-year-old Jason Weber was working at the track as a contracted employee of Contemporary Services Corporation. He was responsible for bringing the access wristbands to gate employees, who would then give them to customers after they paid for their entry.

An investigator with the Kentucky Office of Attorney General says Weber signed for 300 wristbands, each of which was specifically numbered and was worth between $100 and $800.

Instead of delivering them to the gate employees per his duties, Weber allegedly gave them to three accomplices, who were selling the wristbands on the street.

The total loss to Churchill Downs was more than $10,000.

Police say the three accomplices were caught and arrested on May 5 and 6, but Weber got away. A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 19. He was taken into custody June 15. He's charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

