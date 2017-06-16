Louisville man arrested after home invasion, shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody after Shively Police say he kicked open an apartment door and shot a man inside several times.

Authorities say 36-year-old Kerry Barley has been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Officers say they were called to Dixie Highway near Nobel Place around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, on a report of a break-in. As officers responded, shots were fired inside the home. When Shively Police officers arrived, they found a man lying in the middle of Dixie Highway with four gunshot wounds, including one wound to his hand, one to his leg and two to his torso.

According to an arrest warrant, Barley kicked in the door of the apartment complex and knocked on the door of the victim's apartment. When the victim answered the door, Barley allegedly forced his way in and demanded to know where the "drug money" was.

The victim had no idea what Barley was talking about, according to police. They were strangers. Witnesses later told officers that the victim had just moved into the apartment two days earlier, and the person who lived there before him was suspected of selling drugs.

The two men struggled and that's when police say Barley shot the victim.

After the shooting, the victim stumbled into Dixie Highway, where a driver stopped to help. That's when police were called.

The victim has not been identified. Police say he was alert and conscious when he was taken to University Hospital and, although he will need to have several surgeries, is expected to recover.

A woman who lives at the home says it is divided into apartments. She lives upstairs and described hearing the suspect kick down the front door, and then gunshots.

"I was freaking out upstairs," she said. "I kind of felt helpless, there was nothing I could do. Praying they didn't get in, because I didn't have a clue who it was. The way my apartment is, we can't see the front door at all. Whenever I came downstairs you could still smell the gun smoke. There was blood everywhere."

Dixie Highway was shut down between Park Road and Nobel Place for about two hours as police conducted their investigation.

Police say the victim was able to provide a detailed description of Barley, including what he was wearing. His clothes included a hard hat with "LG&E" written on it in marker.

A warrant was issued for Barley's arrest on Thursday, April 20. It was served just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16. Barley was already in jail at Louisville Metro Corrections on other charges, including attempted possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

