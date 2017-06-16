Trump confirms on Twitter that he is being investigated for firing FBI director

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says in a tweet, "I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt."

Trump may be referring to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who in a memo to Trump raised concerns over Comey's performance. But the investigation into the Russia probe has now been taken over by Robert Mueller. There has been no indication that Rosenstein told Trump to fire Comey.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

The President is also touting his social media following, saying he can deliver his message directly to voters instead of going through the "fake news media." The president tweeted Friday, "The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them."

The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

As most know, Trump is an avid user of Twitter, with over 32 million followers on his personal account and more than 18 million people on the official presidential account. He also has millions of followers on his official Facebook pages.

Not all of Trump's social media followers are supporters. And Democrats and Republicans alike have criticized his use of Twitter, particularly amid the ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

