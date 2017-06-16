FBI could file charges against 'co-conspirators' of fugitive law - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FBI could file charges against 'co-conspirators' of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Posted: Updated:
Eric Conn Eric Conn
FBI special agent in charge Amy Hess updates Conn case. FBI special agent in charge Amy Hess updates Conn case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI could file charges against "co-conspirators" of fugitive Kentucky lawyer Eric Conn.  

Conn was on home incarceration awaiting sentencing for Social Security fraud, when he cut off his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and ran.  He's been missing since June 7. His ankle monitor was found on the side of a highway. 

Louisville FBI Special Agent in charge Amy Hess says agents searched Conn's office as well as his mother's home on Thursday. Hess says there could be charges filed against "co-conspirators."

Hess says it is likely Conn will face additional charges. She would not comment on whether he should have been on home incarceration.

Conn pleaded guilty in March to his role in a $550 million social security fraud scheme. Prosecutors said that scheme involved Conn, a doctor, bogus medical reports and a federal judge and the goal of the scheme was to get patients disability money, who might not actually need it.

Over the course of a decade, Conn's firm received $23 million dollars from the Social Security Administration.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to his location and arrest. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

