Registered sex-offender accused of leaving children alone inside his Radcliff apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A registered sex offender who lives in Radcliff, Kentucky, has been arrested after two children were allegedly found inside his apartment, alone and unattended.

According to an arrest report, it happened just before 7 p.m. on Thursday at an apartment at 2800 Frontier Court, just east of Centennial Avenue and S. Dixie Boulevard.

Radcliff Police say someone called to report that they saw two little boys being "escorted" into the apartment of 56-year-old Michael Hill, a registered sex offender.

According to the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, Hill is a lifetime sex offender convicted of a "federal or military crime" involving a victim who was 12 years old.

When police arrived at the apartment, a 6-year-old boy opened the door. The boy allegedly told officers that Hill was not home, and the only other person there was the boy's 4-year-old brother.

The boys didn't know how long they'd been there alone, but one of them did say they'd watched three episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Child Protective Services were then contacted, and officers attempted to find the boys' mother.

A short time later, Hill pulled up to the residence in his vehicle. He allegedly told officers that he'd left to pick up pizza for dinner.

Police say the children had been left alone for an undetermined period of time, with no access to a phone, because Hill's phone was dead.

Hill was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

