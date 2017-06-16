Registered sex-offender accused of leaving children alone inside - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Registered sex-offender accused of leaving children alone inside his Radcliff apartment

Posted: Updated:
Michael Hill (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Michael Hill (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A registered sex offender who lives in Radcliff, Kentucky, has been arrested after two children were allegedly found inside his apartment, alone and unattended.

According to an arrest report, it happened just before 7 p.m. on Thursday at an apartment at 2800 Frontier Court, just east of Centennial Avenue and S. Dixie Boulevard.

Radcliff Police say someone called to report that they saw two little boys being "escorted" into the apartment of 56-year-old Michael Hill, a registered sex offender.

According to the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, Hill is a lifetime sex offender convicted of a "federal or military crime" involving a victim who was 12 years old.

When police arrived at the apartment, a 6-year-old boy opened the door. The boy allegedly told officers that Hill was not home, and the only other person there was the boy's 4-year-old brother.

The boys didn't know how long they'd been there alone, but one of them did say they'd watched three episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants. 

Child Protective Services were then contacted, and officers attempted to find the boys' mother.

A short time later, Hill pulled up to the residence in his vehicle. He allegedly told officers that he'd left to pick up pizza for dinner.

Police say the children had been left alone for an undetermined period of time, with no access to a phone, because Hill's phone was dead.

Hill was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.