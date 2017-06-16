Woman who sent texts urging suicide guilty of manslaughter - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman who sent texts urging suicide guilty of manslaughter

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

 A juvenile court judge found that Michelle Carter caused the death of Conrad Roy III. Carter cried as the judge explained his reasoning Friday.

Carter was 17 when she sent Roy dozens of messages urging him to take his own life. Eighteen-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his truck in Fairhaven in July 2014.

Prosecutors say Carter also told Roy to "get back in" when he got out of his truck.

Carter's lawyer argued Roy had a history of depression and suicide attempts and was determined to end his own life.

Her sentence could range from probation to 20 years in prison.

