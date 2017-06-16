Bat-Signal shines on L.A. City Hall in tribute to actor Adam West

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles become Gotham City for a night, as the Bat-Signal glowed at City Hall.

Hundreds of fans - some in costume - cheered Thursday night as Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck turned on the Bat-Signal. The iconic circle of light with a bat-shaped silhouette glowed on the City Hall tower.

The ceremony honored Adam West, who played the Caped Crusader in the campy 1960s TV series. West died last week at 88.

In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman's winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman's help.

Garcetti announced the event on Twitter and added the hashtag, #BrightKnight.

Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West's children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as "The Bright Knight."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.