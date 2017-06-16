U of L baseball team honors fallen LMPD officer in Omaha with 'T - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L baseball team honors fallen LMPD officer in Omaha with 'Thin Blue Line' flag

Courtesy: LMPD and Officer George Rodman Courtesy: LMPD and Officer George Rodman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville baseball team is honoring fallen Officer Nick Rodman at the College World Series. 

The team is taking Rodman's memory to Omaha, Nebraska by flying the "Think Blue Line" flag throughout the tourney.  Rodman was a huge supporter of U of L, and he loved the Cards. 

Louisville Metro Police posted photos on social media from Rodman's father, Officer George Rodman.  They show the baseball team with the flag. And another of the team praying on bended knee in a circle.  

