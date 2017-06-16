Cast Iron Steakhouse abruptly closes Prospect location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An east Louisville steakhouse has abruptly closed its doors.

Cast Iron Steakhouse posted on Facebook that it's closing its Prospect location, effective immediately. The company wrote that a new developer purchased many of the surrounding properties, including the River Road steakhouse.

The company claims the developer is not renewing its lease.

All gift certificates will be honored at the Jeffersonville location.

