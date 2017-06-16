Michael Phelps to race a great white during 'Shark Week' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Michael Phelps to race a great white during 'Shark Week'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Olympian Michael Phelps is making history during Discovery's "Shark Week." 

A news release says, "He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win."  It continues, "An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark -- the race is on!"

Discovery's annual marathon of all sharks, all the time begins July 23 for an eight-day frenzy for shark fans. It's the 29th year for "Shark Week," and the network is pulling out all the stops. 

Phelps will also take part in two shark specials.  "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs Great White" and "Shark School with Michael Phelps."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

