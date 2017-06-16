Louisville mayor addresses murder, racism, poverty and drugs during prayer breakfast

The sentence Michelle Carter could face for urging boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself.

The world tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album.

Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.

REPORT: U of L player told NCAA that an assistant coach blamed bad practice on 'strippers'

The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.

Katina Powell's lawyer says she was 'shocked' at NCAA's ruling

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

The NCAA announced its sanctions against the Louisville basketball program Thursday.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

POLICE: Pregnant New Albany woman found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer spoke on race, crime and poverty in West Louisville Friday, offering both a history lesson and hope.

At times, his speech felt like a State of the City address.

"Louisville is experiencing a surge of homicides, gang activity, and is part of a national epidemic of illegal drugs," Mayor Fischer said.

"We must understand the historic injustice of racism that created concentrated neighborhoods of poverty where some see no hope and no future," he added.

The speech focused on a targeted part of the city: west Louisville.

"We must understand that housing redlining and decades of disinvestment created conditions today that foster violence," Mayor Fischer said.

He was sounded off in a manner that he typically doesn't do publicly.

"We must understand that urban renewal wiped out a generation of black-owned business and wiped out generations of wealth," Mayor Fischer said.

The comments came during a prayer breakfast to kick off Summerfest, the annual community gospel music celebration. It's the sixth year for this event, but it falls at a time when prayer is perhaps being talked about more than ever before among this group.

Governor Bevin suggested churches host prayer walks in the community as a way to combat crime.

"There has always been prayer, and there will always be prayer, but there has to be more than prayer," said Rev. Kevin Cosby, Pastor, St. Stephen Church. "You have to pray and work."

Fischer says he's touting work: $400 million for economic development designated west of 9th Street, including the planned Passport Health Plan campus, expected to hire 500 people in the next five years.

"We don't have a specific number of how many will come out of west Louisville, but we think by being at 18th and Broadway, it will make those jobs much more accessible to people who live in the community," said Mark Carter, CEO of Passport Health Plan.

"We believe in the best of west Louisville and a brighter future for west Louisville...and, yes, praying for a healthy community, safe community and peace in the streets," said Angela Lee Price of WLOU.

"A police chief alone cannot solve this problem," Mayor Fischer said. "A minister alone cannot solve this problem. A mayor alone cannot solve this problem. But combining smart policy, investment, working together -- and certainly prayer -- we can together."

It felt like a State of the City address, and though it may be hard to see now, Fischer preaches to believe in the plan.

Summerfest takes place Saturday, June 24th at Chickasaw park from 9am to 9pm.

