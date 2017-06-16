For second time this month, Omni workers protest in downtown Lou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

For second time this month, Omni workers protest in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a month, construction workers at the Omni site in downtown Louisville walked off the job Friday.

A labor attorney for the immigrant workers said contractor Brasfield and Gorrie plans to fire all locally hired help come July, a move the workers say they were blindsided by and intend to change.

The group of drywallers, stud installers and finishers were at the corner of Third Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard making their voices heard all day. 

Attorneys said the contractor intends to only keep employees they brought with them from Georgia. Workers responded by saying the move is discrimination, and they also suspect it's retaliation for their protests last month over wages.

:"They're punishing them, and it's illegal," said labor attorney David Suetholz. "So today's protest strike is to protest those threats."

"At the end of the day, we know we fighting for what is it right: for all the people," said Luis Estrada, who protested Friday. "Not just some people. We are not asking for something we don't deserve."

The protesters are in this for the long hall, promising to stay on the picket line as long as it takes for change.

Brasfield and Gorrie for comment did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.