For second time this month, Omni workers protest in downtown Louisville

The sentence Michelle Carter could face for urging boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself.

Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.

The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

POLICE: Pregnant New Albany woman found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a month, construction workers at the Omni site in downtown Louisville walked off the job Friday.

A labor attorney for the immigrant workers said contractor Brasfield and Gorrie plans to fire all locally hired help come July, a move the workers say they were blindsided by and intend to change.

The group of drywallers, stud installers and finishers were at the corner of Third Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard making their voices heard all day.

Attorneys said the contractor intends to only keep employees they brought with them from Georgia. Workers responded by saying the move is discrimination, and they also suspect it's retaliation for their protests last month over wages.

:"They're punishing them, and it's illegal," said labor attorney David Suetholz. "So today's protest strike is to protest those threats."

"At the end of the day, we know we fighting for what is it right: for all the people," said Luis Estrada, who protested Friday. "Not just some people. We are not asking for something we don't deserve."

The protesters are in this for the long hall, promising to stay on the picket line as long as it takes for change.

Brasfield and Gorrie for comment did not respond to a request for comment.

