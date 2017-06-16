$30 million renovation coming to Louisville Marriott Downtown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

$30 million renovation coming to Louisville Marriott Downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The Louisville Marriott Downtown was once the crown jewel of Louisville's hotel scene, but now it needs a $30 million fix.

The hotel has stood between Liberty and Jefferson Streets downtown for the last 12 years. As the new convention center goes up next door, hotel general manager David Greene said the Marriott needs to renovate now during the tourism lull.

“While they're closed, we're also going to do the renovation, and we will open up pretty much in synchronization with the Convention Center,” Greene said.

Also, Champions Sports Bar and Grille will check out and a new restaurant called The Porch will check in, serving Kentucky comfort food on the corner of Third and Jefferson Streets.

“Our windows are going to open up,” Greene said. “It's going to be an open-air restaurant. The inside goes out, the outside comes in. Live music is going to be a big part of what we do in there.”

Greene said employees won't lose their jobs during the renovation, not even when Champions Bar closes down Friday night for the rest of the summer.

“We will not close the hotel at all,” Greene said. “We will blend (the Champions Bar and Grille employees) into other parts of the hotel as we continue renovations.”

The Convention Center is next door to the Marriott, and the Omni Hotel is being built a block away.

“This is not in response to the Omni at all," Greene said. "In fact, this is in conjunction to (the Omni)."

“We've had many customers who have passed us for certain conventions," said Cleo battle, Vice President of the Louisville Convention and Visitor's Bureau. "If you think about this growth, now, I think they're going to take our call.".

The project should be done by August of 2018. 

