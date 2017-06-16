$30 million renovation coming to Louisville Marriott Downtown

The sentence Michelle Carter could face for urging boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself.

The sentence Michelle Carter could face for urging boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself.

Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.

Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.

The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.

The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

POLICE: Pregnant New Albany woman found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

POLICE: Pregnant New Albany woman found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

The Louisville Marriott Downtown was once the crown jewel of Louisville's hotel scene, but now it needs a $30 million fix.

The hotel has stood between Liberty and Jefferson Streets downtown for the last 12 years. As the new convention center goes up next door, hotel general manager David Greene said the Marriott needs to renovate now during the tourism lull.

“While they're closed, we're also going to do the renovation, and we will open up pretty much in synchronization with the Convention Center,” Greene said.

Also, Champions Sports Bar and Grille will check out and a new restaurant called The Porch will check in, serving Kentucky comfort food on the corner of Third and Jefferson Streets.

“Our windows are going to open up,” Greene said. “It's going to be an open-air restaurant. The inside goes out, the outside comes in. Live music is going to be a big part of what we do in there.”

Greene said employees won't lose their jobs during the renovation, not even when Champions Bar closes down Friday night for the rest of the summer.

“We will not close the hotel at all,” Greene said. “We will blend (the Champions Bar and Grille employees) into other parts of the hotel as we continue renovations.”

The Convention Center is next door to the Marriott, and the Omni Hotel is being built a block away.

“This is not in response to the Omni at all," Greene said. "In fact, this is in conjunction to (the Omni)."

“We've had many customers who have passed us for certain conventions," said Cleo battle, Vice President of the Louisville Convention and Visitor's Bureau. "If you think about this growth, now, I think they're going to take our call.".

The project should be done by August of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.