Battle brews between Kentucky's governor and Louisville media ou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Battle brews between Kentucky's governor and Louisville media outlets, including WDRB

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new battle is brewing between Kentucky's governor and several Louisville media outlets, including WDRB News.

Gov. Matt Bevin posted two videos on Facebook, calling them proof of how the media misinforms you. This comes after Bevin recently suggested Louisville residents combat crime with the power of prayer.

"They said it's their responsibility to take what I say, to translate it -- because they're professional journalists, after all -- and they're gonna translate it, and they're gonna tell you what I said," Bevin said in the video. "That's how they'd like this to operate."

After some Louisville media outlets posted editorials about Bevin's plan, he responded by posting the videos on Facebook.

On Friday, WDRB President and General Manager Bill Lamb fired back, pointing out that the target of Bevin's comments was an "editorial" -- not a news story.

"I'm sure he is smart enough to know the difference between a news story and an editorial opinion piece, so why did he feel the need to bend the truth to make his point?" Lamb asked. "Because his point wasn't strong enough to stand up to the truth."

To watch Gov. Matt Bevin's Facebook video criticizing Louisville media, CLICK HERE.

To read and watch Bill's special Point of View editorial responding to Bevin, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.