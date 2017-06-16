Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

Another recruit told the NCAA it was "common knowledge" that the stripping and prostitution were occurring.

REPORT: U of L player told NCAA that an assistant coach blamed bad practice on 'strippers'

The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.

Katina Powell's lawyer says she was 'shocked' at NCAA's ruling

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

The NCAA announced its sanctions against the Louisville basketball program Thursday.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Veterinarians are urging all pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated against the canine influenza because the virus can easily be spread at boarding facilities, groomers and at dog parks.

Canine influenza is a relatively new virus that has been prevalent in larger cities, but the virus has since spread around the country.

“It's a scary thing, so it's something to take seriously now that we've seen it in Louisville,” said Dr. Banks Douglass at Chenoweth Animal Hospital.

So far, veterinarians said there have been 20 unconfirmed cases, three confirmed and one death from the dog flu in the area.

In fact, Dr. Douglass said most people are unaware of the virus, and it's important to recognize the symptoms.

“Sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, generally, you'll even have coughing that persists up to three weeks even in the face of antibiotics and cough suppressants,” Dr. Douglass said.

If it's bad enough, Dr. Douglass said it can become pneumonia, which could be deadly. Dogs can spread the virus anywhere they are face-to-face with other dogs.

“Generally, every dog that comes in contact with this influenza strain is going to have the disease,” Dr. Douglass said.

He says 80 percent will show symptoms while the other 20 will be unaffected. That's why veterinarians say the vaccine is so important, as well as the booster three weeks later.

Tuesday, June 20 has been designated as dog flu day. On that day, participating local veterinarians, including Chenoweth Animal Hospital, will be providing the vaccine at a discounted price.

“It's important to try and be proactive and try and keep your dog from getting something like this instead of waiting for it to happen,” Dr. Douglass said.

