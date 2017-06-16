New Albany Floyd County Schools unanimously names interim superi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany Floyd County Schools unanimously names interim superintendent

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools has named an interim superintendent.

Dr. Brad Snyder was named to the position Friday. He was previously the deputy superintendent to Dr. Bruce Hibbard, who was named the new superintendent of Franklin Township Community School Corporation near Indianapolis.

The school board voted 7-0 Friday in favor of Snyder. he search is now underway for a permanent superintendent.

