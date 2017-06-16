Jeffersonville woman recalls her last words to her murdered son

The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

The sentence Michelle Carter could face for urging boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clutching a T-shirt with Jericho Moore's picture Friday, Misty Tweedy recalled the last time she talked to her son and the words that will forever haunt her.

"I kept hugging him and kissing him and telling him how much I loved him," Tweedy said. "He said, 'Mama what's wrong with you?' And I said, 'I just feel like I'm not going to see you anymore.'"

Little did she know it would be the last time she saw her son alive.

LMPD responded to a call about an abandoned car in an alley near 28th and Dumesnil Streets last Wednesday.

When officers got there, they found the car and a bloody trail that led to 18-year-old Moore's body. He'd been there since Tuesday, shot three times.

"I got a phone call that said there's a crime scene, and they thought it might be my son Jericho," Tweedy said.

The mother of three rushed to the scene, but seven agonizing hours later, she still had no answers.

"I talked to the police and ... I sat there and kept begging them. Is that my son? Is that my son? Can you tell me anything?" Tweedy recalled.

The coroner eventually confirmed it was Moore. Then more than a week later, Tweedy got another call.

"A detective called me at 2 a.m. and said they made an arrest," she said.

Detectives arrested Charles Barnes on Friday morning. Witnesses told police they saw the 26-year-old in the area around the time of Moore's murder.

"Jericho didn't deserve to die," Tweedy said. "He didn't deserve to lay on the ground for hours dead when nobody even knew."

As detectives continue to investigate, Tweedy searches for answers of her own.

"All I have is a shirt. Pictures. He's never going to be able to come and give me a hug and tell me how much he loves me anymore," she said. "And all over what? ... I hope he suffers every day for what he did to my kid, because I'm going to suffer."

Tweedy plans to be at all of Barnes hearings and trial. She said she wants him to look her in the eyes and see her pain.

