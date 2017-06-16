Former LaRue County sheriff charged with embezzling county money - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former LaRue County sheriff charged with embezzling county money

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky sheriff has been charged with embezzling county money and using his office for personal gain. 

Bobby Shoffner, the former sheriff in LaRue County, was responsible for collecting property tax and franchise tax payments. Authorities say the county also received a $10,000 federal grant during his time as sheriff. 

Between 2011 and 2012, he's accused of stealing more than $5,000.

The case is being investigated by the FBI. Shoffner could face five year in prison if convicted. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.