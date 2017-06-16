LMPD searching for man suspected of robbery and sexual assault n - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD searching for man suspected of robbery and sexual assault near U of L

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is looking for a suspect wanted to two robberies in south Louisville.

The man is described as a black man in his 30s or 40s, who's possibly homeless. 

The first suspected robbery happened Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. near Fourth Street and Industry Boulevard. A college-aged female was the victim of the robbery, in which unknown electronics were stolen.,She said she was also sexually assaulted.

The second robbery tok place Thursday at 8 a.m. near M and Rodman Streets. Another college-aged female was the victim of a street robbery, where again electronics were stolen. There was no reported sexual assault in this case.

LMPD said there is a strong possibility the cases are linked. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

