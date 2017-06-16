Tens of thousands of fans pack Papa John's Cardinal Stadium for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tens of thousands of fans pack Papa John's Cardinal Stadium for U2 concert

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the most popular rock bands of all time invaded Louisville on Friday night.

Tens of thousands of people were on hand to see U2 perform at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Many of them came down early to enjoy the sun and to tailgate.

"We decided to get here a little early," Kathy Ralston said. "I really didn't know where the crowd would be or the parking, and so we came out here and got some barbecue, and we have some other friends coming down, and we are all 40-plus and ready to see some good music."

U2 is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Joshua Tree album.

