IMAGES | Thousands march down Main Street to kick off 'Pride' weekend

The lawyer for Katina Powell stopped by WDRB News on Thursday, just hours after the NCAA levied its punishment in the scandal that started with Powell's tell-all book.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.

NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From immaculate attire to detailed floats, thousands gathered in downtown Louisville on Friday night for the Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade.

"People are always happy," said Sean Ridgeway, who marched in the parade down Main Street. "They're excited. You never know what they're gonna do, and the outfits ... people dress up crazy, and It's really fun to see."

The Kentuckiana Pride Foundation said the festival that runs through Sunday and draws about 18,000 people.

"I was not around for the very first one. I came in the second year," said Rodney Coffman, President of the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation. "My understanding is they were selling things it was like a picnic sort of thing, and it has grown over the year. We're talking from a few hundred to 18,000."

That growth has brought in major support from big companies like KFC and Kroger, both of which marched in the event.

"It's the best way for us to bring awareness to our community -- to see the amount of love and support from the individuals and the companies walking and showing solidarity in the community," said Meg Hancock, who marched in the parade.

Grand Marshal Brian Buford has seen the parade grow from its humble beginnings.

"I think people are more aware people ... know someone now in their life who is LGBT," Buford said. "My first pride parade, I remember was in the early '90s, and it was so small then that we walked on the sidewalk. We didn't have a permit for the street ... And we stopped at the stop light, so that's how little the pride parade was then, and then you look at it now, and you're like, 'Oh my goodness!'"

Organizers hope the event shows the LGBT community the support from many in the city.

"This is a celebration that's also a symbol out to those kids to say there's a place for you," Buford said. "There's a community that you belong to, and so that's who I hope we reach."

Event organizers are expecting the crowds to be even bigger on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.