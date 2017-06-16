LACETT | McKay wins Dick Howser Award - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | McKay wins Dick Howser Award

A coach whose team played Louisville and Kentucky gives the Cardinals a slight edge in the Super Regional, in part because of Brendan McKay. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photo.) A coach whose team played Louisville and Kentucky gives the Cardinals a slight edge in the Super Regional, in part because of Brendan McKay. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photo.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It's been a week of incredible highs for Louisville's Brendan McKay.

Just days after getting drafted by the Tampa Bays, the Louisville All-American picked up yet another award and this one tops them all.

McKay became the 31st recipient of the prestigious Dick Howser trophy. The award is one of the highest honors in college baseball. It is presented to the top player from the year. No question, this year that was McKay.

From the mound, he went 10-3 with a 2.34 ERA. From the plate, he hit 343 with 17 home runs.

McKay and the Cardinals are back in action Sunday. They will open up College World Series Play against Texas A and M. 

