LMPD investigating fatal crash in the Crescent Hill neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist is dead after an accident in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

Supervisors at Metrosafe say the call came in just after 8:30 Saturday morning to the intersection of Grinstead Drive and Upland Road.

Police say an SUV and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the SUV is expected to be okay. 

Grinstead Drive is closed to traffic between Upland Road and Galt Avenue. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

