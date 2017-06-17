Support pouring in for teen mysteriously paralyzed

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.More >>
Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.More >>
A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.More >>
LMPD is looking for a suspect wanted to two robberies in south Louisville.More >>
LMPD is looking for a suspect wanted to two robberies in south Louisville.More >>
The closure is effective immediately.More >>
The closure is effective immediately.More >>
From immaculate attire to detailed floats, thousands gathered in downtown Louisville on Friday night for the Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade.More >>
From immaculate attire to detailed floats, thousands gathered in downtown Louisville on Friday night for the Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade.More >>
One of the most popular rock bands of all time invaded Louisville on Friday night.More >>
One of the most popular rock bands of all time invaded Louisville on Friday night.More >>
Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.More >>
Police say an investigation shows that the child ingested the drugs at a home on Seminary Street in Carrollton.More >>