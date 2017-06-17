Louisville woman questions if husband’s death will be solved as - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman questions if husband’s death will be solved as homicides continue to rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Holding a picture from her wedding day, Nicole Cowherd is still numb after her husband was killed one year ago.

“Everything seemed like it was just yesterday. And I remember everything,” Cowherd said.

But what continues to grow is the aching pain she feels knotting up her stomach knowing that her husband’s killer hasn't been found.

“I could be standing next to this person and don't have a clue if this person might be the one that killed my husband,” Cowherd said.

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17 last year on South 23 Street and Standard Avenue.

“My husband was shot down like a dog, eight times,” she said.

As the growing number of homicides continue to rise in Louisville, she's not sure if or when her husband's murder will be solved. 

“With all these murders that happen every single day or every other day, I don't see it being solved just like that,” she said.

Charles Cowherd was the 49th person killed in 2016 -- which was a record year for homicides. A year later Louisville has seen nearly 60 homicides making 2017 on track to be even more deadly than last year

“He was murdered and I didn't get to say I loved him. I didn't get to say goodbye. I didn't get to say nothing to him,” Cowherd said.

She says she longs for the day she can see her husband's killer in court.

“It's nights where I cry myself to sleep because I don't understand why. I don't understand why God would take something from me after he gave me this man,” she said.

Nicole Cowherd says detectives are still waiting on forensic results.

If you have any information in this case, you're asked to call 574-LMPD.

