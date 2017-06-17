Man charged with murder of Jeffersonville teen appears in court - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man charged with murder of Jeffersonville teen appears in court

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man now charged with murdering a Jeffersonville teen appeared in a Jefferson County courtroom Saturday. 

26-year-old Charles Barnes is charged with the murder of 18-year-old Jerico Moore and tampering with physical evidence.

Moore was found shot near 28th and Dumesnil Streets on June 6.

A stolen car was found near the scene. 

His bail was set at $500,000. His next court date is scheduled for June 27. 

Related stories: 

LMPD makes arrest for murder of Jeffersonville teen

Jeffersonville woman recalls her last words to her murdered son

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.