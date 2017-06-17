Volunteers spend Saturday cleaning miles of Ohio River shoreline - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers spend Saturday cleaning miles of Ohio River shoreline

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 3,000 miles along the Ohio River are looking more pristine following a massive undertaking by thousands of volunteers.

More than 10,000 volunteers from Pennsylvania to Illinois grabbed bags and gloves and picked up trash and debris along the river Saturday.

In Jefferson County, people gathered at a number of sites including Cox Park, Shawnee Park and Riverview Park.

There were seven clean up sites along the Ohio River in Jefferson County, alone.

"This is not just for us, this is (for) everyone and it's very important that we keep it green ... keep it clean and green," Robin Shaw said. 

This is an annual event, with more than 40 tons of trash collected locally every year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.