Louisville kids get free bikes as part of 'I Am Ali' festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the 'I Am Ali' festival continues in Louisville, so do the events that look back at his life and pay it forward to others. 

Saturday, LMPD Officers, EMT's, and firefighters helped assemble bikes for the 'A Kid, A Cop, and a Cause' event at Fourth Street Live. 

With help from Norton's Children's Hospital, 100 children got a new bike, a helmet and a backpack. 

When Muhammad Ali was a child, his bike was stolen, so he went to an officer who introduced him to boxing. 

"Having the cops here with the kids building the bikes kind of takes down that guard and that barrier and opens that up to future conversations and growth and we just think it's going to be really great for the city," Ashley Sadderfield said.

The 'I Am Ali' festival continues through July 15, with each week representing one of Ali's six core principles. 

