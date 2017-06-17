Katina Powell talks U of L basketball sanctions, second book and - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Katina Powell talks U of L basketball sanctions, second book and movie in viral video

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

Self-proclaimed madam, Katina Powell, sat down with Louisville comedian Jason English Sr. for an informal interview on Facebook Live.

In the nearly hour-long viral video, Powell defends her book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" and the decision to publish it.

“It’s my right as a citizen to write a book. I can do that. I can tell my story and that’s what I did,” Powell said.

The book led to an NCAA investigation pinpointing former director of basketball operations Andre McGee.

The basketball program is now facing a long list of sanctions.

“I had no beef with anyone. Andre and I were very close. I had no beef with U of L. I mean what was my beef with U of L,” Powell said.

She says money was a motivation to publish.

“I cannot lie and say that it was not for money. Yeah, it was for money,” Powell said.

English says Powell reached out following an earlier live stream where he discussed the sanctions.

“I got an inbox from her and we set it up for the next day” English said.

In the interview, Powell tells English about an encounter with a U of L recruit.

“He was 18 years old,” Powell said. “It was two of us, it was me and another female, and she did most of the work. I got paid coming through the door.”

At one point she says she is sorry about the fact the university could lose the 2013 national title, adding that either way “You’re still champions.”

Powell says a movie or another book could be a possibility. 

U of L is appealing the NCAA sanctions.

The results of the appeal are expected to be announced by this fall.

