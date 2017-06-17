Bill Cosby faces retrial in sex assault case - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bill Cosby faces retrial in sex assault case

Posted: Updated:

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Prosecutors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have vowed to try him a second time.

A suburban Philadelphia judge declared a mistrial on Saturday after a jury insisted it was hopelessly deadlocked on charges the 79-year-old TV star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. Cosby says the encounter was consensual.

District Attorney Kevin Steele says he's disappointed jurors didn't reach a unanimous decision, but says he'll retry Cosby. The jury deliberated for more than 52 hours over six days.

Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.