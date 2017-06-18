Underground 5K takes runners 150 feet underground - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Underground 5K takes runners 150 feet underground

MARENGO, In. (WDRB)-- July heat can deter some runners, but an underground 5K in southern Indiana keeps it at a comfortable 55 degrees.

The Firecracker 5K in Marengo, Indiana takes place 150 feet underground the at Marengo Warehouse and Distribution Center. It's one of the largest underground commercial storage facilities in the country. 

The race takes place on Saturday, July 1 beginning at 9am. It begins at Crawford County Middle School, snakes underground and then ends in downtown Marengo.

A portion of the entry fee is used to fund the Marengo Labor Day fireworks display.

