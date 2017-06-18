Funerals set for airborne soldiers killed in Afghanistan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Funerals set for airborne soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Funeral services have been set for three U.S. soldiers from Fort Campbell who were killed in Afghanistan.

The Defense Department says Sgt. Eric M. Houck, Sgt. William M. Bays and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge died of gunshot wounds on June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. They were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam's office says funeral services for Houck are scheduled Tuesday at the Community Chapel on Fort Campbell, followed by graveside service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Visitations for Bays will be at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Thursday, and at the Community Chapel on the base Friday. Burial information isn't available.

Baldridge's funeral will be in North Carolina.

