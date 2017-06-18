Hundreds of fathers attend 2NOT1 Father's day cookout - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds of fathers attend 2NOT1 Father's day cookout

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A local grassroots organization is showing the importance of paying it forward while giving many fathers a second chance with not only their children, but also with the community.

On Sunday, hundreds of fathers and families met at Shelby Park for the 2NOT1 Father’s Day Cookout.

2NOT1 promotes safety and well-being of children by implementing strategies to keep fathers involved and families together.

LMPD was also at the event providing IDs for children as well as adding them to an FBI fingerprint database in case the children were to ever be reported missing.

“With all the violence that is going on in the community, another way, another vehicle, right, to help us decrease the amount of violence that we’re seeing is to find way to help fathers be more involved in their family and in their community,” said 2NOT1 founder Shawn Gardner.

As the food served and plates were loaded up, Jonathan Postell took some time to be thankful for his family … and for second chances. 

“I just got out of prison two years ago, just graduated from college three months ago. That is what I tell people. You’re past don’t dictate your present,” said Postell, who is a father of three.

Fathers participated in three-legged races with their children and played in bouncy houses while others grilled up hamburgers and hot dogs.

While it was a day geared towards dads, many moms also attended the cookout to support their families.

“If we can get them back into their children’s lives, that takes some of the burden and stress off of moms so it’s a family thing,” said Dr. Georgia Turner, Executive Director of 2NOT1.

Some the organizations that made Sunday's event possible include the National Center for Family Learning, New Song Christian Fellowship, Metro Unite Way, Louisville Metro Housing, Man Up, and Love Transformation Project. .

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

