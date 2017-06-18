CRAWFORD | All Cards on deck as Louisville wins CWS opener over Texas A&M

Brendan McKay pitched five tough innings and the Louisville bullpen was dominant as the Cards won their first College World Series game in 10 years, 8-4 over Texas A&M.More >>
The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.More >>
A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.More >>
Ballard High School senior Jordon Adell became the first Jefferson County Public School player selected straight into the first round of the Major League Draft since 2001 on Monday.More >>
University of Louisville All-American Brendan McKay was taken higher than any player in school history in the Major League Draft on Monday night.More >>
Louisville's Brendan McKay could be the No. 1 pick in tonight's MLB Draft. You can count on two things: A calm exterior, and him spending the night with his teammates.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford shares five takeaways from Louisville's NCAA Super Regional series win over Kentucky.More >>
