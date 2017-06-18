Community meeting to discuss safety concerns over Kentucky highw - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Community meeting to discuss safety concerns over Kentucky highway Monday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dangerous highway near the Breckinridge/Hardin County line will be the topic of discussion at a community meeting Monday night.

Speeding cars have been a concern for residents on East Highway 86. 

A guardrail in the area was removed in 2011, and since then, multiple crashes have occurred with cars ending up in people's yards. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet admits speed is a constant problem in that area.

The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Custer Elementary School.

Related stories: 

Woman says removed guardrail on Elizabethtown highway curve is putting her family in danger

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.